The holiday season often means parties, celebrations, and festive foods -- not to mention extra calories, sugar, and fats. But with a few smart substitutions, cooking methods, and new ingredients, it’s possible to enjoy your holiday fare without the guilt. Registered dietitians, cookbook authors, and food bloggers offer their top tips.

Healthier Appetizers Grazing board. Instead of heavy dips or charcuterie boards with bread, meat, and cheese as your premeal nibbles or party food, try these nutritious hors d'oeuvres. Erika Schlick, food blogger and the cookbook author of Wandering Palate, says to go for a grazing board filled with veggies like cucumbers, nuts, smoked salmon, fruits, and dips made of whipped tahini or tapenade. Better cocktail sauce. Shrimp cocktail is a great protein-packed holiday appetizer, says Cara Harbstreet, MS, RD, LD, at Street Smart Nutrition. But store-bought cocktail sauces can be high in sodium or added sugars. Mix your own version with ketchup, horseradish, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and chili pepper spice to bring in heat.

Soup shooters. They’re soup served in small ramekins or shot glasses. “This is a creative way to present a familiar recipe, and works especially well with veggie-forward blended soups such as roasted red pepper and tomato or butternut squash bisque,” Harbstreet says. Garnish each shooter with fresh herbs, a slice of apple or pear, a dollop of plain Greek yogurt, or a mini bite of bacon to add interest, aroma, and flavor. Nonalcoholic beverages. Serve sparkling water or spritzes made with seltzer and splashes of different flavors such as pomegranate, cranberry, lime, or lemon. Adding sprigs of fresh herbs or stir sticks skewered with seasonal fruit can elevate your mocktails.