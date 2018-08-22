Recipe: Baby Kale, Grapefruit, and Avocado Salad

Ingredients

 

  • 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp freshly squeezed grapefruit juice
  • 2 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 shallot, finely minced
  • ¼ tsp sea salt
  • freshly ground pepper to taste
  • 9 cups thinly sliced baby kale, ribs and stems removed
  • 1 pink grapefruit, sectioned
  • 1 avocado, halved, pitted, and sliced
  • ½ cup pomegranate arils
  • ¼ cup toasted sunflower seeds

Make It

1. Make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk olive oil, grapefruit juice, lime juice, shallot, salt, and pepper.

2. Place kale in a large bowl and toss with dressing.

3. Place dressed kale on six salad plates. Top leaves with grapefruit, avocado, pomegranate arils, and sunflower seeds.

WebMD Article Reviewed by Arefa Cassoobhoy, MD, MPH on August 22, 2018

Sources

WebMD Magazine: “Baby Kale, Grapefruit, and Avocado Salad.”

 © 2018 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved.

