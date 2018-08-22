Recipe: Baby Kale, Grapefruit, and Avocado Salad

Ingredients
- 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp freshly squeezed grapefruit juice
- 2 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1 shallot, finely minced
- ¼ tsp sea salt
- freshly ground pepper to taste
- 9 cups thinly sliced baby kale, ribs and stems removed
- 1 pink grapefruit, sectioned
- 1 avocado, halved, pitted, and sliced
- ½ cup pomegranate arils
- ¼ cup toasted sunflower seeds
Make It
1. Make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk olive oil, grapefruit juice, lime juice, shallot, salt, and pepper.
2. Place kale in a large bowl and toss with dressing.
3. Place dressed kale on six salad plates. Top leaves with grapefruit, avocado, pomegranate arils, and sunflower seeds.