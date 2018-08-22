Recipe: Raw Corn and Black Bean Salad

Ingredients

  • 4 fresh ears of corn
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 cups arugula
  • 1 15-oz can black beans, rinsed well (~1 ½ cups drained beans)
  • 1 cup packed fresh cilantro, chopped
  • ¼ cup minced red onion
  • 3 tbsp canola oil
  • 2 tbsp fresh lime juice
  • 1 small jalapeño, seeded and minced
  • 1 tsp honey
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp cumin
  • ⅓ cup cotija cheese (optional)

Make It

1. Use a large sharp knife to cut kernels off each cob of corn.
2. For salad, combine the corn, tomatoes, arugula, beans, cilantro, and red onion in a large bowl.
3. For dressing, in a small bowl, combine canola oil, lime juice, jalapeño, honey, salt, and cumin.
4. Pour dressing over the salad and toss.
5. Crumble cotija over the top, if using.

