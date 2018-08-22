Ingredients
- 4 fresh ears of corn
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 cups arugula
- 1 15-oz can black beans, rinsed well (~1 ½ cups drained beans)
- 1 cup packed fresh cilantro, chopped
- ¼ cup minced red onion
- 3 tbsp canola oil
- 2 tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1 small jalapeño, seeded and minced
- 1 tsp honey
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp cumin
- ⅓ cup cotija cheese (optional)
Make It
1. Use a large sharp knife to cut kernels off each cob of corn.
2. For salad, combine the corn, tomatoes, arugula, beans, cilantro, and red onion in a large bowl.
3. For dressing, in a small bowl, combine canola oil, lime juice, jalapeño, honey, salt, and cumin.
4. Pour dressing over the salad and toss.
5. Crumble cotija over the top, if using.