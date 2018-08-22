Make It

1. Use a large sharp knife to cut kernels off each cob of corn.

2. For salad, combine the corn, tomatoes, arugula, beans, cilantro, and red onion in a large bowl.

3. For dressing, in a small bowl, combine canola oil, lime juice, jalapeño, honey, salt, and cumin.

4. Pour dressing over the salad and toss.

5. Crumble cotija over the top, if using.