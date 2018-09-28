Recipe: Curried Sweet Potato and Carrot Soup

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 medium onion, diced

  • 4 cups chicken stock

  • 3 large sweet potatoes, cubed

  • 2 large carrots, chopped

  • 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

  • 2 garlic cloves

  • 1 tablespoon curry powder

  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

  • Pepper (to taste)

Garnish each bowl with:

  • 1 tbs nonfat greek yogurt
  • 1 tbs toasted almonds
  • Cilantro to taste

Make It

In a large soup pot, heat oil and sauté onions for about 2 minutes. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for about 20 minutes or unitl veggies are soft. Remove from stove and pour soup into a blender. Purée until velvety. Pour soup into bowls and garnish.

