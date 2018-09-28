Recipe: Curried Sweet Potato and Carrot Soup

Ingredients
-
1 tablespoon olive oil
-
1 medium onion, diced
-
4 cups chicken stock
-
3 large sweet potatoes, cubed
-
2 large carrots, chopped
-
1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
-
2 garlic cloves
-
1 tablespoon curry powder
-
1/4 teaspoon salt
-
Pepper (to taste)
Garnish each bowl with:
- 1 tbs nonfat greek yogurt
- 1 tbs toasted almonds
- Cilantro to taste
Make It
In a large soup pot, heat oil and sauté onions for about 2 minutes. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for about 20 minutes or unitl veggies are soft. Remove from stove and pour soup into a blender. Purée until velvety. Pour soup into bowls and garnish.