Recipe: Healthier Mac & Cheese

Make It

1. Set oven to 375 F.

2. Add pasta to boiling water and cook for 4 minutes.

3. Add cauliflower and cook 4 minutes more. Drain pasta cauliflower mix in colander and set aside.

4. Melt butter in a large saucepan on medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook 4-5 minutes.

5. Whisk in flour and cook 1 minute more.

6. Stir in milk and whisk until smooth. Simmer 5 minutes or until mixture thickens.

7. Add cheeses and stir until melted. Turn off heat.

8. Whisk in yogurt and salt until smooth.

9. Add pasta and cauliflower mixture and stir until combined.

10. Pour into 3-quart casserole pan, top with breadcrumbs, and bake 15 minutes.