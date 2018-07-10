Recipe: Jackfruit Barbecue Sandwiches

Ingredients
For the sauce:
- ½ cup ketchup
- 6 ounces tomato paste
- ¾ cup water
- ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
- 1 tablespoon molasses
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon liquid smoke
For the filling:
- 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
- ½ red onion, diced
- ¾ cup of water
- 2 20-oz. cans of drained and rinsed young green jackfruit
Make It
- Add all sauce ingredients to a meduim saucepan.
- Stir to combine and bring to a simmer over medium heat.
- Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- For the filling, add oil to a large, high-sided saucepan on medium-high heat.
- Add onion and sauté until tender.
- Stir in jackfruit, sauce, and water and bring to a simmer.
- Cook for 20 minutes on medium-low heat.
- Remove from stove and stir again.
- Shred jackfruit with forks.
- Use 2/3 cup per sandwhich.