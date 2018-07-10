Recipe: Jackfruit Barbecue Sandwiches

Ingredients

For the sauce:

  • ½ cup ketchup
  • 6 ounces tomato paste
  • ¾ cup water
  • ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
  • 1 tablespoon molasses
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon liquid smoke


For the filling:

  • 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
  • ½ red onion, diced
  • ¾ cup of water
  • 2 20-oz. cans of drained and rinsed young green jackfruit

Make It

  1. Add all sauce ingredients to a meduim saucepan.
  2. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer over medium heat.
  3. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  4. For the filling, add oil to a large, high-sided saucepan on medium-high heat.
  5. Add onion and sauté until tender.
  6. Stir in jackfruit, sauce, and water and bring to a simmer.
  7. Cook for 20 minutes on medium-low heat.
  8. Remove from stove and stir again.
  9. Shred jackfruit with forks.
  10. Use 2/3 cup per sandwhich.

Health Solutions

More from WebMD