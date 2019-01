Make It

1. Place oven rack in upper third of oven. Set oven to 450 F.

2. Rinse chickpeas and blot them dry.

3. In a bowl, mix together chickpeas and remaining ingredients.

4. Spread mixture on a rimmed baking sheet.

5. Bake for 25-30 minutes until crispy and brown. Stir once or twice while baking.

6. Cool for 15 minutes before eating.