Why Science Can't Seem to Tell Us How to Eat Right

Cut Through the Noise

Nestle recommends that people "be skeptical" when it comes to new studies or findings. "If they see studies that say it's a breakthrough, it's a miracle, it will cure more than one disease, it will take care of everything that ails you, you should be really suspicious," she says. "Especially if it says everything you thought you knew about nutrition is wrong. That's not how science works."

As for those eggs, Nestle says it "makes no sense" to call a food good or bad, and it's all about the context and your overall diet. In fact, it might be better to focus on what we know are healthy eating patterns, rather than a specific food.

As for that new study about eggs that sent some people into a tailspin? The study was large, well-conducted, and funded by the American Heart Association, the National Institutes of Health, and other non-food industry sources and was published in JAMA, a respected medical journal. But it was also observational -- meaning it couldn't tell for sure if eggs were the cause of heart trouble, only that they were linked to it. "That may have nothing whatsoever to do with eggs and everything to do with what kind of lifestyle people have who typically report eating eggs," Nestle says.

Some randomized trials have indeed found that eating more eggs can raise LDL or "bad" cholesterol in the blood to some degree, with more -- as in three or four eggs a day -- being worse than one or fewer per day, but the effect can also vary from person to person. And the 2015 Dietary Guidelines for Americans did not give dietary cholesterol a free pass, which is a message that may have been lost if you were reading only the headlines. The guidelines say it's important to "eat as little dietary cholesterol as possible while consuming a healthy eating pattern."

"You are not going to die if you eat an egg," Nestle says. "For a lot of people, eating a lot of eggs is going to raise their blood cholesterol and raise their heart disease risk, and that's not going to be good ... but that doesn't mean you can't eat eggs."

One finding in nutrition research that does seem certain: It's a good idea to eat veggies. "People who eat vegetables are healthier than people who don't. There's incontrovertible evidence for that," she says.