Leftover Food Dangers and How to Avoid Them

In early 2022, news outlets nationwide picked up the story of a college student in Massachusetts who had to get his legs and fingers amputated after alleged food poisoning from leftover lo mein noodles. It turned out that the illness was actually caused by a meningococcal blood infection and had nothing to do with spoiled food. But the story reminded people about the importance of leftover food safety.

What Bacteria Lurk in Your Leftovers? Bacteria are difficult to spot. Many times, the contaminated leftovers look, taste, and smell fine, according to Juan Leon, a researcher at Emory University. Here are some common bacterial culprits that can lurk in your food and how you can prevent them: Bacillus cereus: Uncooked pasta or rice may contain spores of a bacteria called Bacillus cereus. Spores are tiny protective capsules that allow the bacteria to hibernate until they are ready to grow. These spores can survive at high temperatures, so cooking won’t kill them. After the rice is cooked and cools to room temperature, the bacteria “wake up” and start to grow.