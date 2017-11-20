RECALL: Trader Joe’s Packaged Salads

Nov. 20, 2017 -- Trader Joe’s is voluntarily recalling several packaged salads because they may contain shards of glass and hard plastic.

The company announced Saturday that the following fresh salads may contain pieces of glass or hard plastic. All have use-by dates of Nov. 10 through Nov. 21 and USDA "INSPECTED" code P-40299:

White Meat Chicken Salad, SKU 98091, sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Curried White Chicken Deli Salad, SKU 96426, sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Turkey Cranberry Apple Salad, SKU 60983, sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

Products with different "INSPECTED" codes are produced in separate facilities and are not part of this recall, the company says.

Trader Joe’s says it has removed all questionable products from store shelves.

The grocer urges its customers to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a refund.

If you have any questions, you may call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT.