Can You Avoid Foodborne Illness?

April 27, 2018 -- About 48 million people become sick from a foodborne illness every year in the U.S., or about 1 of every 6 Americans, the CDC says.

Many cases are mild, causing simple discomfort up to misery from nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps for 24 to 48 hours. But 128,000 of the people affected need to go to the hospital, and 3,000 die.

Any food can be infected with more than 250 foodborne diseases. Bacteria, parasites, viruses, chemicals, and toxins can contaminate food.

Pregnant women, young children, older adults, and people with a weakened immune system (such as people with diabetes, liver or kidney disease, or HIV or getting cancer treatments) are especially vulnerable.

"People think of foodborne illness as short term, as something that may sicken them for 24 or 48 hours," says Barbara Kowalcyk, PhD, assistant professor of food science and technology at Ohio State University, Columbus, and co-founder of the Center for Foodborne Illness Research and Prevention. While that may be the extent of it for many, ''there may be long-term health outcomes like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and reactive arthritis that have been associated with foodborne illness."

While it's unlikely you can avoid foodborne illnesses entirely, you can greatly reduce your chances by: