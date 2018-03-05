First Death in E. Coli Outbreak Tied to Romaine Lettuce

WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- The first death from an ongoing outbreak of E. coli tied to romaine lettuce has been reported in California, federal health officials said Wednesday.

The outbreak -- tied to lettuce grown in Arizona -- has now also spread to half of the 50 states, with 23 more cases reported since the last update on Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, a total of 121 cases of illness caused by a particularly virulent strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported.

"We have many lines of evidence suggesting to us right now that all of these illnesses are connected in some way through romaine grown in the Yuma region [of Arizona]," Matthew Wise, the CDC deputy branch chief for Outbreak Response, said during a Friday news briefing.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said three more states -- Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Utah -- have been hit by the outbreak, bringing the total number of affected states to 25.

Illnesses have often been severe. Of the 102 patients the CDC has good information on, 52 (51 percent) have required hospitalization, the agency noted.

"This is a higher hospitalization rate than usual for E. coli O157:H7 infections, which is usually around 30 percent," the agency said. "Health officials are working to determine why this strain is causing a higher percentage of hospitalizations."

Besides the death recorded in California, 14 patients have developed a dangerous form of kidney failure, the agency said.

E. coli illnesses that occurred at a correctional facility in Alaska have been traced to lettuce grown at Harrison Farms, according to Stic Harris, director of the FDA's Coordinated Outbreak Response and Evaluation Network.

Speaking at the Friday news briefing, he stressed that other area farms could also be affected.

"We are investigating dozens of other fields as potential sources of the [tainted] chopped Romaine lettuce," Harris said.

On April 20, the CDC warned Americans to toss out any romaine lettuce they might have bought in stores. The agency expanded its warning from just chopped romaine to any and all forms of the lettuce -- whole romaine, romaine in mixed salads, etc.