Oysters From Canada Tied to Norovirus Outbreaks

Raw oysters from British Columbia, Canada have been linked to norovirus outbreaks in California and Canada.

As of April 27, about 100 people in California have become ill after eating the oysters sold in restaurants and stores, state health officials say. In Canada, there have been 172 illnesses linked to the oysters. No deaths have been reported, according to CBS News.

Potentially contaminated raw oysters from British Columbia were also shipped to Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

The agency says retailers should not sell raw oysters harvested from the following harvest locations (or landfiles) within Baynes Sound: #1402060, #1411206, #1400483, and #278757, CBS News reported.

Consumers should not eat any raw oysters from these locations and should throw away any they have.

Norovirus-contaminated food can look, smell and taste normal but can cause diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, fever, and stomach pain. These symptoms can develop 12 to 48 hours after infection, CBS News reported.