Almost 150 Now Sickened By E. Coli-Tainted Lettuce

WEDNESDAY, May 9, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Twenty-eight more illnesses caused by an E. coli outbreak tied to tainted romaine lettuce were reported by U.S. health officials on Wednesday.

So far, a total of 149 cases caused by a particularly virulent strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported. There has also been one death recorded, in California, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We have many lines of evidence suggesting to us right now that all of these illnesses are connected in some way through romaine grown in the Yuma region [of Arizona]," Matthew Wise, the CDC deputy branch chief for outbreak response, said recently.

The CDC said four more states -- Florida, Minnesota, North Dakota and Texas -- have been hit by the outbreak, bringing the total number of affected states to 29.

Illnesses have often been severe. Of the 129 patients the CDC has good information on, 64 (50 percent) have required hospitalization, the agency noted.

"This is a higher hospitalization rate than usual for E. coli O157:H7 infections, which is usually around 30 percent," the agency said. "Health officials are working to determine why this strain is causing a higher percentage of hospitalizations."

Besides the death recorded in California, 17 patients have developed a dangerous form of kidney failure, the agency said.

The total number of cases by state are: Alaska, 8; Arizona, 8; California, 30; Colorado, 2; Connecticut, 2; Florida, 1; Georgia, 5; Idaho, 11; Illinois, 2; Kentucky, 1; Louisiana, 1; Massachusetts, 3; Michigan, 4; Minnesota, 10; Mississippi, 1; Missouri, 1; Montana, 8; New Jersey, 8; New York, 4; North Dakota, 2; Ohio, 3; Pennsylvania, 20; South Dakota, 1; Tennessee, 1; Texas, 1; Utah, 1; Virginia, 1; Washington, 7; Wisconsin, 2.

E. coli illnesses that occurred at a correctional facility in Alaska have been traced to lettuce grown at Harrison Farms, according to Stic Harris, director of the FDA's Coordinated Outbreak Response and Evaluation Network.

Harris stressed that other area farms could also be affected.

"We are investigating dozens of other fields as potential sources of the [tainted] chopped Romaine lettuce," Harris said.