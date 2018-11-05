More Illnesses in Salmonella Outbreak Tied to Eggs

The number of people who have become ill in a salmonella outbreak linked with Rose Acre Farms eggs now totals 35 in nine states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Since its last update on April 19, 12 more illnesses have been reported, the CDC said.

Illnesses began between Nov. 16, 2017 and April 14, 2018. The outbreak has resulted in 11 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

On April 13, Rose Acre Farms recalled over 206 million eggs that were sold in many states under different brand names. For full information, go to the FDA's Recalls website.

Consumers, restaurants and retailers should not eat, serve, or sell recalled eggs produced by Rose Acre Farms' Hyde County farm. Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund, the CDC said.

It also recommended washing and sanitizing refrigerator shelves or drawers where the recalled eggs were stored.

All eggs need to be handled and cooked safely to prevent illness. Eggs should be cooked until both the yolk and white are firm, and scrambled eggs should not be runny, the CDC said.

Salmonella can cause illness 12 to 72 hours after being ingested. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Most people recover within a week, but some cases can last longer and be more severe.