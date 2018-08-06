Outbreaks in 36 States Linked to Backyard Poultry

June 8, 2018 -- At least 124 people in 36 states have been sickened in salmonella outbreaks linked to contact with live poultry in backyard flocks, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.

About one-third of the patients are children younger than 5. Twenty-one people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

People who became ill said they got live chicks and ducklings from relatives and from businesses such as feed supply stores, websites and hatcheries, according to the CDC.

It warned that people can get sick from salmonella by touching live poultry or their surroundings, and that poultry carrying the bacteria can appear clean and healthy.

Always wash hands thoroughly with soap and water immediately after touching live poultry or anything in their surroundings, and don't let children younger than 5 handle or touch live poultry without adult supervision, the CDC advised.