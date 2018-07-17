McDonald’s Nixes Salads After Dozens Fall Ill

July 17, 2018 -- Fast-food giant McDonald’s has stopped selling salads in more than a dozen U.S. states and pulled lettuce blends from about 3,000 restaurants and distribution centers after more than 100 people reportedly fell ill from a cyclospora infection.

The move came after the FDA began investigating reports of 61 people in seven states falling ill from an outbreak of cyclosporiasis illnesses. At least two people have been hospitalized, the FDA says.

The intestinal illness, caused when people eat or drink the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, can contaminate food and water.

The CDC has found 61 laboratory-confirmed cases in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. In each, the affected patient said they ate a salad from McDonald’s.

McDonald’s has stopped selling salads in restaurants in those states, as well as in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Montana, North Dakota, Kentucky and West Virginia.

The FDA has not identified which ingredient in the salads is causing the outbreak. The agency says it’s tracking distribution and supplier information.

Most people with cyclosporiasis have diarrhea with sometimes explosive bowel movements. Other symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, gas, nausea, and fatigue. The FDA says to contact a doctor if you have diarrhea that lasts more than 3 days.

Doctors treat cyclospora infections with antibiotics. It is important to drink plenty of fluids if you have diarrhea to avoid dehydration.