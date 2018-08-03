Too Many Hot Chips A Recipe for Stomach Trouble?

Aug. 3, 2018 -- The staff at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN, took part this week in an unusual taste test.

Doctors brought in several varieties of spicy snack chips such as Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Takis.

“We had a taste testing with all my residents and students just so they’d know what they taste like because we’re seeing it all over the place,” says Cary Cavender, MD, a pediatric gastroenterologist at the hospital.

The chips are dusted with a fiery red powder that brings about 100 kids a month to their specialty clinic with complaints of agonizing stomach pain, and sometimes blood-red vomiting and what often looks like slimy, blood-streaked stool. Doctors say it’s actually just red from the food coloring in the chips, but it can scare parents, especially if they don’t know what their kids have been eating.

They tend to see this problem in school-aged kids and teens, Cavender says, though he’s treated a 2-year-old who ate several bags after getting them from an older sibling.

He says he’s heard from colleagues around the Southeast that they’re seeing similar problems.

“Kids who come into our clinic with abdominal pain, heartburn, maybe reflux, generally that’s become one of the first questions we ask them, is have they been eating hot chips?” Cavender says.

A check of the FDA complaint database for food reveals that the agency has received about two dozen reports over the last 15 years of children and adults who’ve needed medical treatment for stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting after eating spicy snack chips. That’s probably just a fraction of the number of people with similar complaints, though, since most people -- and even most doctors -- don’t know how, or don’t bother, to file a complaint with the FDA.

A spokesman for the FDA encourages the public to let them know about problems with any food. “We provide phone numbers for consumer complaint coordinators for each state and have a web-based reporting form that consumers can either complete online or print out and mail,” Peter Cassell says.