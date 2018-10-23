4 Million Pounds of Food Part of Massive Recall

Oct. 23, 2018 -- A massive recall involving nearly 4 million pounds of salads, wraps, and other products has been traced to a common supplier of onions and other vegetables.

McCain Foods, headquartered in Canada, announced that its fire-roasted, caramelized, or sauteed frozen vegetables and fruits made at its Colton, CA, facility may have been contaminated. The products were sold in Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Walmart, Kroger, and Target stores across the country.

“We have received no reports of illnesses associated with the consumption of these products to date and this voluntary recall is being issued as a precautionary measure for the safety of our customers,” the company said in a statement. “We are working in cooperation with our customers and the appropriate regulatory authorities.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has found more than a dozen food manufacturers in the U.S. received vegetables from McCain that were potentially contaminated with salmonella and Listeriamonocytogenes bacteria. The recalls have trickled out since last week.

Eating food contaminated with salmonella may cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever in 12 to 72 hours. The illness usually lasts from 4 to 7 days, and many recover without treatment, other than the need to drink lots of fluids.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes could be more serious for older adults or anyone with a weakened immune system, including pregnant women and newborn children. It is rare for anyone not in those high-risk groups to become sick from listeria. Listeriosis may cause fever, muscle aches, headache, a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. In pregnant women, it can cause miscarriages or stillbirths.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.