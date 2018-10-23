4 Million Pounds of Food Part of Massive Recall

Oct. 23, 2018 -- A massive recall involving nearly 4 million pounds of salads, wraps, and other products has been traced to a common supplier of onions and other vegetables.
McCain Foods, headquartered in Canada, announced that its fire-roasted, caramelized, or sauteed frozen vegetables and fruits made at its Colton, CA, facility may have been contaminated. The products were sold in Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Walmart, Kroger, and Target stores across the country.
“We have received no reports of illnesses associated with the consumption of these products to date and this voluntary recall is being issued as a precautionary measure for the safety of our customers,” the company said in a statement. “We are working in cooperation with our customers and the appropriate regulatory authorities.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has found more than a dozen food manufacturers in the U.S. received vegetables from McCain that were potentially contaminated with salmonella and Listeriamonocytogenes bacteria. The recalls have trickled out since last week.
Eating food contaminated with salmonella may cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever in 12 to 72 hours. The illness usually lasts from 4 to 7 days, and many recover without treatment, other than the need to drink lots of fluids.
Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes could be more serious for older adults or anyone with a weakened immune system, including pregnant women and newborn children. It is rare for anyone not in those high-risk groups to become sick from listeria. Listeriosis may cause fever, muscle aches, headache, a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. In pregnant women, it can cause miscarriages or stillbirths.
Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.
Recall Details
The following companies have issued these recalls:
Bakkavor Foods USA: 795,261 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products. An onion ingredient may be contaminated with salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. Products are sold at Harris Teeter and Trader Joe’s.
Products were produced from Sept. 27, 2017, through Oct. 15, 2018. These products are involved:
- 16-ounce plastic-wrapped with paperboard sleeve packages containing Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Deli-Bakery brand “BBQ Style Chicken Artisan Pizza,” with “Use By” dates from 01/07/19 through 04/11/19 printed on the case packaging.
- 8-ounce butcher-paper wrapped packages containing Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Deli-Bakery brand “Chicken Sausage, Egg White and Cheese Breakfast Burrito,” with “Use By” dates from 1/24/18 through 10/25/18 printed on the case packaging.
- 8-ounce butcher-paper wrapped packages containing Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Deli-Bakery brand “Bacon, Egg and Cheese Burrito,” with “Use By” dates from 1/24/18 through 10/25/18 printed on the case packaging.
- 10-ounce butcher-paper wrapped packages containing “Trader Joe’s Carnitas With Salsa Verde Burrito,” with “Use By” dates from 10/08/17 through 10/24/18 printed on the retail packaging.
The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers “EST. 19198,” “P-19198,” “EST. 46937” or “EST. 45335” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
SK Food Group: 174,207 pounds of chicken wraps. Vegetables used in the products may be contaminated with salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.
The products come frozen and fully cooked and were made from Oct. 15, 2017, through Oct. 15, 2018. The following, all of which were sold in Jenny Craig stores, are part of the recall:
- 4.5-ounce plastic packages containing “Jenny Craig Chicken Wrap With BBQ Sauce,” with lot codes WO0096753S10, WO0097880S10, WO0098216S10, WO0098565S10, WO0098923S10, WO0100691S10, WO0100692S10, WO0101746S10, WO0101861S10, WO0102176S10, WO0102469S10, WO0102758S10, WO0103920S10, WO0104247S10, WO0104353S10, WO0104615S10, WO0104995S10, WO0106312, WO0106312S10, WO0106945S10, WO0107556S10, WO0108694S10, WO0108695S10, WO0096753S02, WO0097880S02, WO0098216S02, WO00982416S02, WO0098565S02, WO0098923S02, WO0100691S02, WO0100692S02, and WO0101746S02.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 45367” or “EST. 20552” stamped on the product centerfold. These items were shipped directly to consumers through catalog sales in California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Buddy’s Kitchen: 212,746 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and chicken products. Vegetables used in the products may be contaminated. A list of retailers that sold the products has not been released.
The products were produced from Oct. 19, 2017, through Oct. 9, 2018, and include the following:
- 7.95-pound bulk cases containing 16 pieces of “Provolone and Roasted Peppers Omelet with Sicilian Potatoes & Italian Chicken Sausage (Bulk Pack),” with lot codes 01/02/18, 01/15/18, and 05/09/18, and case code 70578.
- 11.02-pound bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “Chicken Chorizo & Montamore Scramble,” with lot codes 04/30/18 and 07/09/18, and case code 70658.
- 9.52-pound bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “Chicken Chorizo & Montamore Scramble,” with lot codes 10/30/17, 11/04/17, 12/05/17, 12/19/17, 01/16/18, 02/22/18, and 04/24/18, and case code 70630.
- 9.75-pound bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “Pancetta Style Crumble & Smoked Fontina Scramble,” with lot codes 10/19/17, 10/31/17, 11/20/17, 12/04/17, 01/03/18, 01/10/18, 02/12/18, 02/27/18, 03/30/18, 04/09/18, 05/07/18, 05/29/18, 06/13/18, 07/09/18, 08/06/18, and 09/07/18, and case code 70620.
- 11.93-pound bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “Provolone and Roasted Peppers Omelet with Sicilian Potatoes & Italian Chicken Sausage (Pop-Put),” with lot codes 01/02/18, 01/05/18, 01/15/18, 01/25/18, 04/30/18, 05/08/18, 05/09/18, 05/16/18, 05/17/18, 05/24/18, 05/31/18, 07/24/18, 08/01/18, 08/06/18, 08/27/18, 09/05/18, 09/18/18, and 10/09/18, and case code 70577.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-4226” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional locations in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, and New Jersey.
Envolve Foods: 292,764 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken and beef products. A vegetable ingredient may have been contaminated. The impacted products were made from Feb. 2, 2017, through Oct. 12, 2018, and were sold at City Market, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Kroger, Ralphs, Ruler, Smith’s, and others across the country. Impacted products are:
- 22-ounce plastic bags containing “Simple Truth, Chicken Bibimbap,” a case code number of 011110890108 on the label, and use by/sell by dates of 11/2/18 through 3/12/20.
- 22-ounce plastic bags containing “Simple Truth, Thai Style Green Curry,” a case code number of 011110816382 on the label, and use by/sell by dates of 3/13/19 through 1/24/20.
- 22-ounce plastic bags containing “Simple Truth, Chicken Tikka Masala,” a case code of 011110890092 on the label, and use by/sell by dates of 3/22/19 through 4/12/19.
- 10-pound cases containing “Cadence Gourmet, Steak Fajitas,” with an item number of SS00024 and expiration dates of 11/1/2018 through 01/18/19 on the label.
- 10-pound cases containing “Cadence Gourmet, Tuscan Tomato Basil Chicken & Sausage,” with an item number of SS00032 and expiration dates of 10/20/18 through 01/09/19 on the label.
- 10-pound cases containing “Cadence Gourmet, Rustic Toasted Tomato Basil Chicken & Vegetables,” with an item number of SS00047 and expiration dates of 2/05/19 through 10/12/19 on the label.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 44857” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution warehouses nationwide.
Caito Foods: 1,532 pounds of ready-to-eat salad and bowl products made with chicken. A corn ingredient may be contaminated.
The products were made Oct. 6 through Oct. 14 and were sold at Target, Walgreens, Family Fare, and Schnuck Markets stores in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, and Missouri. The recalled products are:
- 11.5-ounce plastic clamshell packages containing “Good & Delish Santa Fe Style Salad With Chicken,” with “Enjoy By” dates of 10/13/18 through 10/21/18.
- 8.75-ounce plastic clamshell packages containing “Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken,” with “Sell By” dates of 10/13/18 through 10/21/18.
- 11.25-ounce plastic clamshell packages containing “Fresh Garden Highway Salads Santa Fe Style Salad With Chicken,” with “Best If Sold By” dates of 10/12/18 through 10/20/18.
- 12-ounce plastic bowl packages containing “Good to Go! Chipotle Chicken Bowl,” with “Sell By” dates of 10/11/18 through 10/19/18.
- 8.75-ounce plastic clamshell packages containing “Fresh Garden Highway Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken,” with “Best if Sold By” dates of 10/13/18 through 10/21/18.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-39985” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, and Missouri.
Ruiz Food Products: 2,490,593 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry taquitos. Diced onions in the products may be contaminated.
The products were made from July 1 through Oct. 1. No retailers have been named. The recalled products are:
- 4.5-pound cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos” with case code 86183 printed on the label.
- 4.5-pound cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with case code 86006 printed on the label.
- 4.5-pound cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in a Battered Flour Tortilla” with case code 86019 printed on the label.
The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers “17523A or P-17523A” and “45694 or P-45694” in the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors nationwide.
GHSW: 1,786 pounds of ready-to-eat salads with chicken. A corn ingredient may be contaminated.
The salads were made from Oct. 1 through Oct. 18 and were sold at Trader Joe’s in Texas, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, and in Whole Foods stores in Texas. The following products are included:
- 10-ounce plastic tray packages containing “365 by Whole Foods Market BBQ Style Chopped Salad With Chicken,” with “Best if Sold By” dates of 10/18/18 through 10/21/18.
- 8-ounce plastic tray packages containing “365 by Whole Foods Market Chicken Fajita Salad,” with “Best if Sold By” dates of 10/18/18 through 10/21/18.
- 13-ounce plastic tray packages containing “Trader Joe’s BBQ Seasoned White Chicken Salad,” with “Best By” dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18, and 10/20/18.
- 10.7-ounce plastic tray packages containing “Trader Joe’s Field Fresh Chopped Salad With Grilled White Chicken,” with “Best By” dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18, and 10/20/18.
- 10.7-ounce plastic tray packages containing “Trader José’s Mexicali Inspired Salad With Chili Seasoned Chicken,” with “Best By” dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18, and 10/20/18.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-44056” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.
GHSE: 738 pounds of ready-to-eat salads with meat. A corn ingredient may be contaminated.
The salads were made from Oct. 11 through Oct. 14. No retailers were named, but the impacted product is sold at Walmart. These products are included in the recall:
- 15.25-ounce clear plastic clamshell packages containing “Marketside Fiesta Salad With Steak,” and use-by dates from 10/17/2018 through 10/20/2018.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 45781” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.
Taylor Farms Northwest: 276 pounds of ready-to-eat pork carnita bowls. Tomatillos in the products may be contaminated.
The bowls were made between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14, and they were sold at QFC in Washington state and Oregon, and Fred Meyer stores in Washington and Oregon. These products are included in the recall:
- 11-ounce clear plastic wrapped bowls of “Pork Carnitas Bowl” packages with sell-by dates of 10/15/18 through 10/19/18.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34834” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Oregon and Washington.
Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods: 916 pounds of ready-to-eat wrap and salad products. A corn ingredient may be contaminated.
The salads and wraps were made from Oct. 5 through Oct. 13. They were sold at convenience stores, drugstores, and Trader Joe’s in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. These are included:
- 7-ounce clear plastic wrapped packages containing “Mary’s Harvest Southwest Chicken Wrap w/ Rib Meat,” with “Use By” dates from 10/15/18 through 10/23/18.
- 11-ounce clear plastic clamshell packages containing “Trader Jose’s Mexicali Inspired Salad With Chili Seasoned Chicken,” with “Best By” dates from 10/15/18 through 10/19/18.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-39928” or “40310-M” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.
GH Foods CA: 987 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with chicken products. A corn ingredient may be contaminated. The salads were made from Oct. 9 through Oct. 13 and were sold at Whole Foods stores in Arizona, Oregon, and California, and Target stores in California. The following products are included:
- 9.75-ounce clear plastic clamshell packages containing “Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken,” with “Best If Sold By” dates from 10/17/18 to 10/18/18.
- 10-ounce clear plastic clamshell packages containing “365 by Whole Foods Market BBQ Style Chopped Salad With Chicken," with “Best If Sold By” dates from 10/17/18 to 10/20/18.
- 6-pound bagged kit containing “BBQ Style Salad Kit with White Chicken," with “Use By” dates from 10/17/18 to 10/22/18.
- 8-ounce clear plastic clamshell packages containing “365 by Whole Foods Market Chicken Fajita Salad," with “Best If Sold By” dates from 10/17/18 to 10/20/18.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-39994” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in California.
Prime Deli Corp.: 217 pounds of ready-to-eat salads with bacon. A corn ingredient may be contaminated.
The salads were made Oct. 13 and were sold in 7-Eleven stores in Texas. The following products are included:
- 11.2-ounce clear plastic clamshell packages containing “7-Eleven Bistro Southwest Style Salad With Bacon,” with a best-by date of “Tuesday 1016.”
- 9.6-ounce clear plastic clamshell packages containing “7-Eleven Bistro Southwest Style Salad With Bacon,” with a best-by date of “Tuesday 1016.”
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 13553” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Texas.