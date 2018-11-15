Does Your Turkey Have Salmonella? Assume It Does

Nov. 15, 2018 -- With Thanksgiving just a week away, a leading consumer watchdog is warning the public that they have no way of knowing if their turkey might be infected with salmonella.

Consumer Reports this week urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to name the brands and raw turkey products that have made 164 people sick in 35 states since November 2017. More than 60 people have been hospitalized, and there has been one death attributed to the outbreak. The CDC has reported that many of those affected purchased ground turkey, turkey parts, or whole turkeys.

Sharing the brands and products would allow consumers to better protect themselves, Consumer Reports says.

Barring the release of that information, here are some steps you can take to be as safe as possible.

Assume your turkey has salmonella. While not an appetizing thought, the outbreak is widespread, and with so little information coming from regulators, no one should assume their bird is bug-free.

But there are ways to protect yourself. Some of these ideas are not new: