First Brand Named in Turkey Salmonella Outbreak

Nov. 16, 2018 -- The first brand name involved in the massive salmonella outbreak in raw turkey has been revealed.

Jennie-O has recalled more than 90,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products for fears it could be contaminated with salmonella. It’s the first brand to be named in the yearlong outbreak investigation that has sickened more than 160 people in 35 states.

No other recall related to the outbreak is in effect. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and other regulatory agencies have not released the names of any other companies involved, despite pleas from public watchdog groups that consumers need more information ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Jennie-O products recalled, which were shipped to retailers nationwide, were produced on Sept. 11 and include:

1-pound packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT" with "Use by" dates of Oct. 1, 2018, and Oct. 2, 2018.

1-pound packages of "Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of Oct. 2, 2018.

1-pound packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with a "Use by" date of Oct. 2, 2018.

1-pound packages of "Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of Oct. 2, 2018.

The recalled products have “P-190” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the CDC, and the Arizona Department of Health Services have been tracing the Jennie-O contamination backward from a single unopened package from a consumer’s home. The consumer tested positive for Salmonella Reading, and the sample from the ground turkey matches the outbreak strain.

Consumer Reports this week urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to name the brands and raw turkey products that have made 164 people sick in 35 states since November 2017. More than 60 people have been hospitalized, and there has been one death attributed to the outbreak. The CDC has reported that many of those affected purchased ground turkey, turkey parts, or whole turkeys.

Sharing the brands and products would allow consumers to better protect themselves, Consumer Reports says.