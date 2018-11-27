Some Romaine Safe to Eat Again, But Warnings Remain

Nov. 27, 2018 -- The latest ban on eating romaine lettuce appears over. Mostly.

The CDC and the FDA announced that it is safe to eat the popular leafy green unless it was grown in the central coastal regions of northern and central California.

How are you supposed to know where your lettuce comes from? Packages of romaine sold to consumers and restaurants will soon have labels identifying where it was grown. But the two agencies say it may take “some time” before the labels are available.

If you do not know where your romaine came from do not eat it, the CDC says.

The CDC first advised a total ban on romaine Nov. 20 after dozens of people reportedly became sick from E. coli related to romaine. Illnesses began Oct. 8, and more than 43 people have now been infected in 12 states. Sixteen people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Those who became sick from this outbreak were infected with E. coli with the same DNA as the strain responsible for a 2017 outbreak.

But, the CDC says, this outbreak is not related to a multistate outbreak earlier this year.