USDA Ranks Chicken Companies’ Salmonella Safety

The rankings published last week were based on chicken parts producers’ performance during the 52-week window from October 2017 to October 2018. Category 1 facilities did not have more than 50% of the maximum allowable salmonella during that window. Category 2 facilities didn’t violate the maximum allowed salmonella, but were above the 50% mark. Category 3 facilities exceeded the maximum level. Category rankings are published on the FSIS’s website.

“Public posting of performance encourages establishments to make changes to address salmonella. It is in any establishment’s interest to ensure that it meets or exceeds the pathogen reduction performance standards,” says an FSIS spokesperson.

The FSIS notifies facilities when they do not meet performance standards, evaluates the facilities’ safety plans and strategies to correct the problem, and decides whether further action is necessary.

“We are continuously monitoring our food safety efforts to achieve the best possible results. We have an extensive [food safety program] specifically targeting pathogen reduction, including salmonella, with multiple interventions from live production throughout processing. We closely monitor our own system for change and react accordingly to mitigate increases in salmonella prevalence,” says Perdue’s Forsthoffer.

Producers of whole chickens and turkeys and pulled or ground meats are ranked separately. Tyson did not fare as well in some of its whole chicken facilities, two of which were ranked category 3.

“Both USDA and Tyson Foods test the chicken frequently to make sure our food safety efforts are working and meeting government standards,” says Worth Sparkman, a spokesman for Tyson. “A team of scientists and operations experts continually looks for new ways to prevent the potential spread of bacteria. They have made significant progress toward eliminating salmonella from our fresh chicken and continue to do more.”