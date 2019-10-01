Candies May be Contaminated With Hepatitis A

January 10, 2019 -- A public health alert about possible hepatitis A contamination in Modjeskas from Bauer's Candies was announced Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who bought the individually wrapped marshmallow candy dipped in chocolate or caramel after Nov. 14, 2018 should throw them away.

The FDA says a worker at the Bauer's Candies facility in Kentucky tested positive for hepatitis A, a contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus.

The risk of hepatitis A transmission from the candy is low, but the FDA said that people who ate candies bought after Nov. 14 and have not been vaccinated for hepatitis A should see a healthcare provider to determine if they require treatment called post exposure prophylaxis (PEP).

PEP may be recommended for unvaccinated people who have been exposed to hepatitis A virus in the last two weeks. Those who've been vaccinated against hepatitis A do not require PEP, the FDA said.

The agency said it is not aware of any cases of hepatitis A linked to the candies.

The FDA said it is working with the company on a voluntary recall of the candies and will release details as they become available.