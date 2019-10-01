Shutdown Limits FDA Efforts to Protect Food Safety

Jan. 10, 2019 -- The federal government’s partial shutdown is taking a bite out of the FDA’s ability to ensure the safety of American food, forcing the agency to shift inspections toward products it considers high risk.

The nearly 3-week-old shutdown has idled about 800,000 workers at roughly a quarter of U.S. government agencies and left some of the FDA’s inspectors working without pay. Until Congress passes the funding bills needed to reopen those agencies, the FDA will “focus our resources on areas of highest potential risk to consumers,” Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD, said Thursday via Twitter.

The @FDAfood has stopped domestic food safety inspections because of the shutdown but @SGottliebFDA is trying to start at least some of them back up https://t.co/JPpL4Ab5Fw — Maggie Fox (@maggiemfox) January 9, 2019

Those high-risk areas include plants that produce both fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and seafood, Gottlieb said -- about a third of the facilities that the FDA regularly inspects. A plant’s manufacturing processes and regulatory record will also be taken into account when the FDA decides what to inspect, he said.

“FDA’s professional staff remain fully dedicated to our mission,” Gottlieb said in an earlier tweet. “We’re taking whatever steps we can to support our colleagues as they fulfill our commitments to the American people under challenging circumstances.”

About 40% of the FDA’s staff has been furloughed during the shutdown, while others who work on “critical public health functions” are working without pay or reimbursement. That’s raised alarms with watchdogs like the nonprofit Center for Science in the Public Interest, which said this week the shutdown “puts our food supply at risk.” The CSPI urged the agency to provide more information about what functions are still being performed and which have been halted.

“While the FDA claims that it will continue to conduct ‘for cause’ inspections and pursue criminal and civil investigations related to ‘imminent threats to human health or life,’ the agency has posted no new warning letters since the shutdown began more than two weeks ago,” the organization said in a written statement this week. “That raises concerns that enforcement activities effectively may have stopped.”

But Craig Hedberg, PhD, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health, says the shutdown “shouldn’t pose an imminent food-safety threat” -- as long as the impasse over President Donald Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion for a wall along the Mexican border gets resolved quickly.