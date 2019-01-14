Gold Medal Flour Recalled on Salmonella Fears

THURSDAY, Jan. 23, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Possible salmonella contamination has led to a U.S.-wide recall of five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour, General Mills says.

The company said the voluntary recall is restricted to bags with a "better if used by" date of April 20, 2020, CBS News reported.

The recall was issued after sampling of the five-pound bags revealed "the potential presence" of the bacteria, according to General Mills

The company said the "recall is being issued out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product," CBS News reported.

Consumers with the recalled flour should throw it out. For more information, call General Mills at 1-800-230-8103 or go to its website.