Tyson Foods Recalls Chicken Nuggets

Jan. 30, 2019 -- About 36,420 pounds of chicken nuggets are being recalled by Tyson Foods because they may be contaminated with rubber.

The recalled 5-pound plastic packages of "Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets," were produced on November 26, 2018. They have a use-by date of November 26, 2019, a case code "3308SDL03" on the label, and the establishment number "P-13556" inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), CNN reported.

The chicken nuggets were shipped to stores across the U.S.

There haven't been any confirmed reports of illness from eating the chicken nuggets, according to FSIS, which is concerned that people may still have the recalled products in their freezers, CNN reported.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," FSIS said.

For more information, consumers can call Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-888-747-7611.