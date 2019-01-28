Chronic Wasting Disease Found in Deer in 24 States

Chronic wasting disease has been found in wild deer, elk and moose in 24 states, and hunters should avoid handling or eating potentially infected meat, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned.

The agency said that animals with the disease -- which affects the central nervous system -- can experience severe weight loss, lack of coordination and listlessness, and become more aggressive and less cautious of people, CNN reported.

Chronic wasting disease is believed to be transmitted between animals through bodily fluids, the CDC said.

While the agency said there is no evidence this disease can spread to people, it warned hunters to be careful around potentially infected animals, CNN reported.