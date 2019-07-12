Almost 87 Tons of Boston Market Pork Ribs Recalled

Feb. 25, 2019 -- Nearly 174,00 pounds of frozen boneless pork rib entrees made by Ohio-based Bellisio Foods and sold under the Boston Market brand have been recalled due to possible contamination with pieces of glass or hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says.

The frozen, not ready-to-eat boneless pork rib patties were produced on various dates between Dec. 7, 2018 and Feb. 15, 2019.

The recall is for 14-oz. packages of Boston Market Home Style Meals Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty with BBQ Sauce & Mashed Potatoes, with "Best By" dates of: 12/07/2019, lot code 8341; 01/04/2020, lot code 9004; 01/24/2020, lot code 9024; and 02/15/2020, lot code 9046.

There have been no confirmed reports of anyone suffering harm from the products, which were shipped across the U.S., FSIS said.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more information, contact Boston Market at (855) 871-9977.