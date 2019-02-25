Weedkiller Chemical Found in Popular Beer and Wine

Feb. 25, 2019 -- The next time you enjoy a glass of wine or a mug of beer, chances are you’re also drinking pesticide.

All but one of 20 alcoholic beverages analyzed in a recent study by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) had detectable levels of the pesticide glyphosate, says Kara Cook, the author of the study and PIRG's toxics program director. The pesticide is best known as the key ingredient in the weedkiller Roundup.

"The levels we found are not in themselves dangerous," Cook says. "They are well below the EPA tolerance levels. I wouldn't tell somebody, 'Don't drink beer or wine.' ''

The pesticide is also found in many foods, used in gardens, and present in rainwater, Cook says. "What we don't know is what the cumulative effect of all these exposures are over a lifetime."

Cook says they are trying to raise awareness among consumers. The report concluded that the Environmental Protection Agency should ban glyphosate ''unless and until it can be proven safe," due to what the group says is more evidence that it causes cancer. Residues may show up in beer if the pesticide is used on barley, for instance, and in wine if growers spray the weeds near grapevines.

The group issued the report, "Bottoms Up: Glyphosate pesticide in beer and wine," today.

William Reeves, PhD, a toxicologist for Bayer, which owns Monsanto, the maker of Roundup, takes exception to the report's findings and recommendations. In a statement, he says the PIRG “is publicizing misleading information about pesticide residues in food."

Reeves takes issue with some of the research, including the method the researchers used to measure the levels of pesticide in the beverages, which he says is not acceptable for use with any source other than water.

He says a 125-pound person would need to drink a large amount of wine a day for life to reach the EPA tolerable limit for people.