Pillsbury Flour Recalled Over Salmonella Fears

March 11, 2019 -- Publix, Winn-Dixie, and Meijer grocery stores are warning customers not to eat certain lots of Pillsbury Best Unbleached All Purpose Flour because it may be contaminated with salmonella bacteria.

So far, no illnesses linked to the flour have been reported.

The recalled 5-pound bags carry a “Best if Used By” date of April 19, 2020, and April 20, 2020. At Winn-Dixie and Meijer, the products carry UPC item codes 051500222416 8 292 and 051500222416 8 293. Publix identifies the impacted flour by GTIN code 0 5150022241 3 and lot codes 8 292 and 8 293.

If you’ve purchased the recalled flour, return it to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

The recall was posted by the three grocery chains Friday. So far, the FDA has not posted the recall, and it’s not clear if the recalled batches are carried by other grocery stores.

It’s also not clear if other brands made by Pillsbury’s parent company, Hometown Foods, may be affected. Hometown also distributes the Martha White and White Lily brands.

Symptoms of salmonella infection may include stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, bloody stool, fever, chills, and headache. Symptoms typically start 12 to 72 hours after coming into contact with the bacteria. People who get salmonella typically remain ill for 4 to 7 days.