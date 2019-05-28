Recall: Baker’s Corner Flour Sold at Aldi

May 28, 2019 -- Check your pantry: Aldi is recalling its Baker’s Corner all-purpose flour, which may contain E. coli bacteria.

The flour was sold in 5-pound bags. It was milled by Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) at its production facility in Buffalo, NY. ADM calls itself “one of the largest producers of private label flour and corn products.”

The FDA says consumers should not use or eat the flour. Throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

The flour was distributed in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia.

The strain of E. coli found in the flour is closely related to a bug that has already sickened 17 people in eight states. People started getting sick Dec. 11, 2018. The latest illness in the outbreak was reported on April 18, 2019.

The FDA is working with ADM to determine whether other lots of flour made at the same production facility may also be contaminated and need to be recalled.

Until more is known, as a precaution, they’re reminding everybody -- no matter what kind of flour you have at home -- not to eat raw batter or dough that’s meant to be cooked or baked. Washing hands, utensils, and work surfaces after contact with flour and raw dough can also keep you from getting sick. Keep in mind that flour can easily contaminate your kitchen since it is powdery and spreads easily.

People who get sick from E. coli an average of 3-4 days after eating it. People usually get diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, and vomiting. The diarrhea may be bloody. Most people recover within a week, but sometimes the infection can last longer and be more severe.