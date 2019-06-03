Recall: Johnsonville Sausage May Contain Plastic

June 3, 2019 -- Johnsonville is recalling more than 95,000 pounds of its ready-to-eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausages because they may be contaminated with hard plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The Wisconsin-based company's sausages were shipped nationwide and internationally. The FSIS says Johnsonville flagged the problem after a consumer complained about finding green-colored plastic in one of the now-recalled products.

There are no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick or hurt from eating the sausages, but anyone who is worried about a possible injury or illness should call a doctor. People who purchased the recalled sausages should throw them away or return them to the store where they were bought.

The sausages were produced and packed on March 12 and 13, 2019, and the recall is for the following product:

14-ounce vacuum packages containing “Johnsonville JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with a “Best By 06/09/2019” date on the back of the package, and “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Kirsten Bishir, Johnsonville consumer relations coordinator, at [email protected], and by phone or text at 888-556-2728.