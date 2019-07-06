Whole Foods Recalling Two Pesto Products

FRIDAY, June 7, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Whole Foods is recalling two pesto products because they contain ingredients not listed on the label, namely, milk, pine nuts and walnuts, the company said in a news release issued Thursday.

The recall is limited to 41 Whole Foods stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The two products are Whole Foods made-in-house basil pesto and made-in-house sundried tomato pesto.

The voluntary recall is being done to prevent people allergic to these foods from having a potentially severe allergic reaction, which can be life-threatening. So far, one allergic reaction has been reported, the company said.

Whole Foods has taken these products off their shelves.

The products sold between May 17 and June 4, can be identified by the PLU code beginning with 255926 on the basil pesto label and by the PLU code beginning with 256009 on the sundried tomato pesto.

Whole Foods will refund the price of the pesto to customer who can show a valid receipt.