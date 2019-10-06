Kroger Recalls Berries Tainted With Hepatitis A

June 10, 2019 -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers that frozen blackberries sold at Kroger stores as "Private Selection," brand are contaminated with hepatitis A.

You should not eat these berries, but throw them out, the FDA says. If you have eaten these products, and have not been vaccinated for hepatitis A, you should see your doctor, the agency advises.

You should also see your doctor if you think you may have been sickened after eating frozen blackberries, listed below:

Private selection frozen triple berry medley, 48 oz (best by: 07-07-20; UPC: 0001111079120);

Private selection frozen triple berry medley, 16 oz (best by: 06-19-20; UPC: 0001111087808);

Private selection frozen blackberries, 16 oz (best by: 06-19-20, 07-02-20; UPC: 0001111087809)

So far the FDA and CDC aren't aware of any cases of hepatitis A linked to these products. The agency is investigating the source of the contamination and whether any other products have been affected.

