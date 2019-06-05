Costco Frozen Berries Recalled For Hep A Fears

Townsend Farms, Inc. has told food giant Costco that -- according to a U.S. Food and Drug Admiration inspection -- frozen blackberry products made by the company may be contaminated with hepatitis A.

The recalled frozen blackberries are used to make the Costco brand Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend.

The possibly affected products had expiration dates of February 16, 2020, and May 4, 2020. The products are sold only at Costco stores in San Diego, Los Angeles and Hawaii.

Testing has so far shown that no products made for Costco by Townsend Farms have not been found to contain hepatitis A. None of the affected product is currently in inventory at Costco, but out of an abundance of caution Costco has been asked to tell its members about the possible contamination.

The warning affects the following products:

KIRKLAND SIGNATURE THREE BERRY BLEND, 4 lb bag -- Best By codes located in the white box on the back of the Product bag: