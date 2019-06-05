Frozen Raspberries Recalled for Norovirus Fears

WinCo Foods has recalled frozen raspberries due to potential norovirus contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

The recall is for 12-ounce bags of WinCo frozen red raspberries, UPC 0 70552 30501 4, Best By Code Feb/13/2021, and lot number 4045902.

The product was distributed to WinCo Foods stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Utah and has been removed from store shelves.

Norovirus is highly contagious. Symptoms of norovirus infection include vomiting, watery, non-bloody diarrhea with abdominal cramps, nausea, fever, muscle pain, malaise, loss of appetite, and headache according to the FDA.

Most symptoms end within 48 hours, but the elderly, young children and people with weakened immune systems may have prolonged, or more severe symptoms.