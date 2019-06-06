Norovirus Fears Stir Recall of Frozen Blackberries

FRIDAY, June 21, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- You may want to check any frozen blackberries or mixed berries you bought recently: A Georgia-based distributor is recalling products sold at Walmart and Save-A-Lot stores due to potential contamination with norovirus.

In a company statement, Alma Pak of Alma, Ga., stressed that so far there have been no illnesses linked to the bags of frozen blackberries or mixed berries. But "FDA testing of frozen blackberries was reported to have tested positive for norovirus," the company explained.

Norovirus is a highly contagious gastrointestinal illness that can bring on severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The illness typically resolves within two days, but it can prove more long-lasting and dangerous for the elderly, small children and people with compromised immune systems.

The products under recall include 16-ounce bags of berries sold at Walmart as Great Value Frozen Blackberries and 12-ounce bags sold at Save-A-Lot under the brand name Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries.

The Walmart berries were distributed to stores between Jan. 31 and May 31 of this year, and the Save-A-Lot berries under recall were distributed between May 5 and May 15, Alma Pak said in the release.

Berries were distributed to Walmart stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina; and to Save-A-Lot stores in Florida, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

To check if you have the berries under recall, check for Great Value Frozen Blackberries with the UPC code 078742-431017 and lot numbers AP1555, AP1640 and AP1655; and Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries with UPC code 051933-34784-7 and lot number AP1700.

"Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund," the company said. "Consumers with questions may contact Alma Pak at 1-866-965-3896, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. EST."