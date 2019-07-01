Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Mexican Papayas: CDC

July 1, 2019 -- A salmonella outbreak that's sickened 62 people in eight states appears to be linked to whole, fresh papayas from Mexico, U.S. health officials report.

Most of the sick people are adults older than 60. Twenty-three people have been hospitalized, putting the hospitalization rate at 66%, compared with about 20% in a typical salmonella outbreak, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The illnesses began between Jan. 14, 2019 and June 8, 2019, and most have occurred since April. No deaths have been reported.

Illnesses have been reported in Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas.

It's believed that the source of the outbreak is whole, fresh papayas from Mexico that were sold in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, according to the CDC.

It said that people in those states should not eat, serve or sell whole, fresh papayas imported from Mexico or eat fruits salads or other foods that contain papaya from Mexico.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.