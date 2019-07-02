Recall: Fresh Vegetables for Listeria Risk

July 2, 2019 -- Packaged butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini, and a butternut squash-based veggie bowl sold under the brands of Trader Joe’s, Green Giant, and Signature Farms have been recalled due to potential listeria contamination.

The fresh vegetable products originated from a Growers Express production facility in Biddeford, ME, and were distributed across the United States. Most were sold in stores in Connecticut, Maine, and Pennsylvania. No frozen or canned products are affected.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA says. Healthy people may have short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Most of the affected products are labeled with a “Best If Used By” Date of June 26-June 29, 2019.

Tom Byrne, president of Growers Express, says in a statement that the company self-reported the problem to the FDA and “stopped production immediately after being notified of a single positive sample by the Massachusetts Department of Health. We are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production.”

People who purchased any of the recalled products are urged not to eat them and to throw the products away.

For a full list of stores, states, and products affected, see them here at the FDA’s website.