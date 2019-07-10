Buns Recalled; May Have Plastic Bits in Them

July 10, 2019 -- A Georgia-based bread maker has recalled dozens of lots of hamburger and hot dog buns and other products because they may contain small pieces of hard plastic that could cause choking.

Flowers Foods says the products include buns sold at 7-Eleven, Walmart, Target, Piggly Wiggly, Publix, Ingles, and IGA stores, among others, and include brands such as Wonder, Great Value, Market Pantry, Nature’s Own, and Sunbeam.

The products have best-by dates ranging from July 17, 2019, to July 19, 2019. They were sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Consumers with questions should call Flowers Foods at 866-245-8921, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

For a full list of products recalled, including product codes, visit the Flowers website.