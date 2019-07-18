Ground Bison Linked to E. Coli Outbreak: CDC

July 18, 2019 -- An E. coli outbreak in the United States that's linked to ground bison produced by Northfork Bison Distributions, Inc. of Canada is being investigated by federal and state officials.

There have been 21 cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O103 and O121 infections in seven states (CT, FL, MI, MO, NJ, NY, PA) and eight people have been hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No deaths have been reported.

On July 16, 2019, Northfork Bison Distributions recalled ground bison produced between February 22, 2019, and April 30, 2019. It was sold to distributors as ground bison and bison patties, referred to as Bison Burgers and/or Buffalo Burgers. Recalled ground bison was also sold to retailers in 4-ounce burger patties, the CDC said.

People get sick from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli an average of 3 to 4 days after swallowing the germ. Most people get diarrhea (often bloody), severe stomach cramps, and vomiting.

While most people recover within a week, some illnesses can last longer and be more severe, the CDC said.

