Recall: Taco Seasoning Over Salmonella Fears

July 26, 2019 -- A Kansas food company ordered the recall of two kinds of taco seasoning sold at Walmart and H-E-B stores for fears it may be contaminated with salmonella.

Williams Foods LLC ordered the recall because the cumin spice included in the mixes was separately recalled by the Mincing Spice Co. A sample lot from Mincing was found to be “potentially contaminated” with salmonella, according to the FDA.

The recalled products are sold in 1-ounce to 1.25-ounce packages. They were sold in Washington, D.C., Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

One of the products was branded as Walmart’s in-house Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix and the other as H-E-B Taco Seasoning Mix. The Great Value mix has a best-by date of July 8, 2021, or July 9, 2019. The H-E-B mix has a “better by” date of July 10, 2021, July 11, 2021, or July 15, 2021.

There have been no reports of illness.

Salmonella can cause a serious and sometimes fatal infection in young children, people who are frail or elderly, and others with weakened immune systems. Otherwise healthy people may have a fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain. In rare cases, salmonella can enter the bloodstream and cause more severe illnesses.