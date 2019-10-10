Pet Turtles Linked to Salmonella Outbreak: CDC

Oct. 10, 2019 -- A salmonella outbreak linked to pet turtles has sickened 21 people in 13 states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Seven people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported, the CDC said in an update about the ongoing investigation.

Any turtle can carry salmonella, even it if appears clean and healthy. Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water immediately after touching, feeding, or caring for a turtle or cleaning its habitat, the CDC advised.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness typically lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.