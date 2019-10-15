Taco Bell Recalls Beef Tainted with Metal Shavings

Oct. 15, 2019 -- Taco Bell has ordered a recall of more than 1,100 tons of its seasoned ground beef that was shipped to restaurants around the country.

The company says a customer reported finding a metal shaving in their food. Two other complaints have since followed. As of Oct. 14, Taco Bell says that 100% of restaurants in 21 states have complied.

There have been no reports of injuries, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says.

Kenosha Beef International of Columbus, OH, supplied the beef, which was produced from Sept. 20, 2019, to Oct. 4, 2019.

Consumers with questions should call 1-800-TACOBELL (1-800-822-6235). Customer service representatives will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT.