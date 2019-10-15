WebMD Health News

Taco Bell Recalls Beef Tainted with Metal Shavings

By
photo of taco bell tacos

Oct. 15, 2019 -- Taco Bell has ordered a recall of more than 1,100 tons of its seasoned ground beef that was shipped to restaurants around the country.

The company says a customer reported finding a metal shaving in their food. Two other complaints have since followed. As of Oct. 14, Taco Bell says that 100% of restaurants in 21 states have complied.

There have been no reports of injuries, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says.

Kenosha Beef International of Columbus, OH, supplied the beef, which was produced from Sept. 20, 2019, to Oct. 4, 2019.

Consumers with questions should call 1-800-TACOBELL (1-800-822-6235). Customer service representatives will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT.

WebMD Health News Reviewed by Brunilda Nazario, MD on October 15, 2019

Sources

Tacobell.com, “Limited Amounts Of Taco Bell Seasoned Beef Voluntarily Recalled From Impacted Locations In The Eastern Midwest, Northern Southeast And Northeast Regions.”

USDA.gov, “Kenosha Beef International Recalls Seasoned Beef Products due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination.”

 © 2019 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved.

Health Solutions

More from WebMD