Seafood Company Widens Recall of Frozen Tuna

Oct. 17, 2019 -- A Florida seafood company has expanded its recall of a variety of frozen seafood for fears it could be contaminated with scombroid fish poisoning.

Mical Seafood of Cooper City, FL, originally ordered the recall on Oct. 1 after four illnesses were reported. The company expanded the list of recalled products this week, to include frozen, wild-caught yellowfin tuna loins, tuna poke, tuna steaks, tuna ground meat, and tuna saku, all of which came from Vietnam.

All of the products have production dates of April 1, 2019, to May 31, 2019.

The products were sold to wholesalers in 23 states. It is not clear if the fish were then sold in retail stores under the Mical brand, as individual retailers’ brands, or directly to restaurants.

Common symptoms of scombroid fish poisoning are a tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives, itchy skin, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. These symptoms usually clear up within several hours without treatment. But if symptoms are severe, see a doctor.