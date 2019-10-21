Recall: Walmart Frozen Sausage for Salmonella Risk

Oct. 21, 2019 – More than 3 tons of frozen Walmart sausages have been recalled for possible Salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says George’s Prepared Foods of Caryville, TN, produced the Great Value brand pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products in April and May and shipped them to Walmart stores around the country. The recall includes:

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

Health officials encourage consumers to check their freezers for the recalled products.

Salmonella poisoning is one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated foods. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment.

For some people, however, the diarrhea may be so severe hospitalization is needed. Older adults, infants, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.