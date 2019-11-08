More Than 2 Million Pounds of Chicken Recalled

Nov. 8, 2019 -- Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. is recalling more than 2 million pounds of poultry products that may be contaminated with metal, the FDA says.

The recalled items, which include the brand’s ready-to-cook chicken wings, tenderloins, legs, breast meat, and whole birds were produced from Oct. 21, 2019, through Nov. 4, 2019, and shipped to stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. See the full list of affected products here.

Health officials are worried some of the chicken may be frozen in customers’ freezers. Anyone who bought packages marked with the establishment numbers P-1949, P-486, or P-5837 should throw the products away or return them immediately.

There are no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick, but anyone who is worried about a possible illness should call a doctor. People with questions about the recall can contact Donald Miller, senior vice president of sales at Simmons Prepared Foods Inc., at 888-831-7007.