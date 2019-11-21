Recall: Premade Salads at Target, Walmart

Nov. 21, 2019 -- More than 48 tons of premade salads sold at national chains around the country have been recalled over fears of E. coli contamination.

This particular strain, E. coli 0157:H7 is considered a more serious infection.

Missa Bay LLC of Swedesboro, NJ, recalled 97,272 pounds of salads with meat or poultry because the lettuce may be contaminated. The products were made from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16 and are stamped “EST. 18502B” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspection mark.

The salads were shipped to distribution centers in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The recall includes salads sold at Aldi, Target, and Walmart stores, and at Domino’s Pizza, among others. For a full list of retailers, visit this U.S. Department of Agriculture website.

This larger recall comes after the Maryland Department of Health announced seven patients there were infected by E. coli from salads sold at Sam’s Clubs there. Those salads had the same establishment number -- “EST. 18502B” -- as the products in the Missa Bay recall.

E. coli typically causes diarrhea, often bloody,and vomiting. Some cases last longer and become severe. Most people recover within a week.

Anyone with questions about the recall should call Mary Toscano, consumer affairs manager for Bonduelle, Missa Bay’s parent company, at 800-800-7822.