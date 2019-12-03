RECALL: Pre-Made Sushi for Listeria Fears

Dec. 3, 2019 -- Nearly two dozen kinds of pre-made sushi sold at Trader Joe’s and other stores in more than 30 states have been recalled over concerns it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Fuji Foods announced the recall, which includes ready-to-eat sushi, salads, and spring rolls sold to select retailers and distributors along the East Coast and parts of the Midwest.

While no reports of illnesses have been reported, the FDA discovered the problem during a routine inspection of Fuji’s Brockton, MA, facility. That facility has shut down as the investigation continues.

All of the products are packed in plastic trays with clear lids and sell-by dates. The products were sold at 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Trader Joe’s, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster, and Superior Foods in the following states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

For a full list of the affected products, visit the FDA’s recall page.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people can get short-term symptoms such as a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, belly pain, and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.